Tunisian president dismisses Bouden, names new PM

Tunisian President Kais Saied has removed Najla Bouden Romdhane from her post as prime minister and immediately appointed a new head of the government.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has removed Najla Bouden Romdhane from her post as prime minister and immediately appointed a new head of the government.

Ahmed Hachani, the new prime minister, was already sworn in on Tuesday evening, according to a statement released by the presidency late Tuesday.

Before this appointment, Hachani worked at the Central Bank of Tunisia.

On September 29, 2021, Saied appointed Bouden as prime minister, making her the first woman to lead a government in the North African country.