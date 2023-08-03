﻿
News / World

All 67 people rescued after offshore boat accident in Philippines

Xinhua
  17:28 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0
All 67 persons onboard a ferry boat that half-submerged Thursday afternoon off Quezon province in the south of Luzon island have been rescued.
Xinhua
  17:28 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0
All 67 people rescued after offshore boat accident in Philippines
Reuters

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard continue the search and rescue operations around the capsized passenger boat M/B Princess Aya, in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines, July 28.

All 67 persons onboard a ferry boat that half-submerged Thursday afternoon off Quezon province in the south of Luzon island have been rescued, said the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The passenger motorboat, carrying 60 passengers and seven crew, "half-submerged" while traversing the vicinity waters off Polillo island of the Quezon province at around 1pm local time, the PCG said in a statement.

All passengers were brought to safety and assessed in good physical condition, the PCG said, adding there was no report of casualties or missing.

The passenger boat, leaving Patnanungan town in Quezon province at around 10am local time, was on its way to Real Town in the same province when the accident happened. Local media earlier reported that about 70 people were onboard.

The passengers and crew were waiting to be transported to the intended destination, said the PCG.

Ferry accidents are common in the archipelagic country, mainly due to frequent storms, badly maintained boats, overcrowding and weak enforcement of safety regulations.

Last week a passenger boat with a maximum capacity of 42, carrying nearly 70 people, capsized in Laguna de Bay off Rizal province, east of Manila, resulting in 27 deaths.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     