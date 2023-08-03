﻿
News / World

13 injured in South Korea's stabbing spree

Xinhua
  20:03 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0
Thirteen people were injured in South Korea's stabbing spree that occurred during the rush hours on Thursday in Seongnam city, some 20 km south of the capital Seoul, according to Yonhap news agency.

A man in his early 20s brandished a deadly weapon against passers-by randomly on the first and second floors of a department store in Seongnam at about 6pm local time (0900 GMT).

Nine people inside the department store were injured by the suspect who was dressed in a black hoodie, a hat and sunglasses.

Before the stabbing rampage, the suspect drove a light car into the sidewalk in front of the department store.

He hit and injured four pedestrians on the sidewalk. Among the injured, two were in a critical condition.

Police arrested the suspect near the crime scene at around 6:05pm local time (0905 GMT), investigating the exact motive and circumstance of the crime.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
