﻿
Over 350 French citizens evacuated from Niger : FM

Xinhua
Over 350 French citizens have been evacuated from Niger due to a military coup in the country, France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.
Reuters

French soldiers welcome and register French nationals, other European citizens as well as other nationalities, who have been evacuated from Niger at the Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger, in this picture released on August 2, 2023.

Over 350 French citizens have been evacuated from Niger due to a military coup in the country, France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

Two flights have already departed from Niamey in Nigeria, carrying French nationals as well as citizens from elsewhere in the European Union. A third flight is also scheduled as part of the evacuation operations.

According to the ministry, France has some 1,200 registered nationals living in Niger. About 600 of these citizens have expressed their wish to be evacuated.

Speaking to French news channel BFMTV on Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna confirmed that France will not carry out a military intervention in Niger.

Last Wednesday, Niger's Defense and Security Forces said that soldiers in the country had overthrown the president Mohamed Bazoum, just hours after he was allegedly held hostage.

Two days later, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, former leader of Niger's presidential guard, was named "president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland". He subsequently signed an order to suspend the Constitution and dissolve the government, empowering the Council to exercise all legislative and executive authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
