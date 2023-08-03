﻿
News / World

US Senate in lockdown on active shooter alert

Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0
The US Senate was locked down on Wednesday afternoon as US Capitol Police investigated reports of "an active shooter" in the office buildings.
Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0
US Senate in lockdown on active shooter alert
Reuters

US Senate staff, some with their dogs, who are welcome in Capitol Hill offices, sit in a park after evacuating under police supervision after an unconfirmed report of an active shooter spurred a lockdown in office buildings on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on August 2, 2023.

The US Senate was locked down on Wednesday afternoon as US Capitol Police investigated reports of "an active shooter" in the office buildings.

"Our officers are searching in and around the Senate office buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating," US Capitol Police tweeted at 2:45pm (6:45pm GMT).

US Capitol Police asked people inside the Senate buildings to shelter in place as police officers were searching the buildings for the suspected shooter. An all-clear was given at 4:04pm (8:04pm GMT). US Capitol Police said later it was standing by to prepare the Senate office buildings for re-opening.

US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters that the 911 call about an active shooter might have been a bogus one and that there was no confirmation of an active shooter.

The Senate is currently in summer recess and most lawmakers are not in Washington, DC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     