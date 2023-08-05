﻿
1 died as passenger boat with 95 people sinks off in central Philippines

At least one died after a ferry boat with 95 people on Saturday sank off Corcuera, a town on Simara island in Romblon province in the central Philippines.
At least one died after a ferry boat with 95 people on Saturday sank off Corcuera, a town on Simara island in Romblon province in the central Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

The PCG said the motorboat, with a maximum capacity of 96, carrying 90 passengers and five crew, came from Calatrava town on Tablas island in Romblon and was on its way to Corcuera when the accident occurred at around 12:30pm local time.

The PCG said the search and rescue operations were ongoing, with all 95 people accounted for.

The PCG did not state what caused the accident, but a local official told a radio interview that a hard object hit the boat, causing it to submerge.

