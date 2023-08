Five people were injured in an explosion in the French capital of Paris on Saturday afternoon.

No life-threatening injuries were reported, the news channel BFMTV cited the local fire brigade as saying.

According to French daily Le Figaro, a hundred firefighters were dispatched to the scene with around 20 fire engines to counter the risk of fire or further explosion.

For the moment, the cause of the explosion was unknown.