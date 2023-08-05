Meeting on Ukraine crisis begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

A meeting on the Ukraine crisis began on Saturday in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, local media reported.

The two-day meeting aims to continue Saudi Arabia's humanitarian initiatives and mobilize efforts to work out a solution that will achieve permanent peace and reduce the humanitarian repercussions of the crisis, according to Al Ekhbariya News.

Through the meeting, the Saudi government looks forward to reinforcing dialogue and cooperation by exchanging views and deliberations at the international level.

It also aims to ensure a solution to the crisis through political and diplomatic means and in a way that strengthens international peace and security.

Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui would attend the meeting at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, announced Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday.

Wang said China stands ready to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in seeking a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.