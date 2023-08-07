Cambodian King appoints Hun Sen's son as new PM

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni appointed current Prime Minister Hun Sen's son Hun Manet as the new PM on Monday.

Reuters

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on Monday appointed Hun Manet as the new prime minister after incumbent Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced he was stepping down.

The monarch signed a royal decree to designate Hun Manet, 45, as the new prime minister for a five-year-term government following a request from Hun Sen.

"The designated prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia has duties to prepare the members of the government in order to ask for the adoption of confidence from the National Assembly," Sihamoni said in the royal decree.

"This royal decree takes effect from the day of signature," he added.

Hun Manet, along with his new Cabinet members, will need to win a vote of confidence in the National Assembly slated for August 22 in order to officially become the new prime minister, and he is expected to be sworn in on the same day.

The appointment came after the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) of Hun Sen won a landslide victory in the July 23 general election, gaining 120 out of 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Hun Manet is currently a member of the CPP's Standing Committee and a deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Hun Sen announced on July 26 that he would step down as the prime minister after having held the position for more than 38 years, handing the reins of power to his eldest son Hun Manet.

However, the 71-year-old leader said he will remain the CPP's president and will take the position of President of the Senate in a Senate Election on February 25 next year.