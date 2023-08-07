﻿
News / World

Jeddah talks on Ukraine crisis conclude, highlight continuing peace efforts

Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2023-08-07       0
The talks on the Ukraine crisis concluded on Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabian, where participants called for continuing international efforts to build a common ground for peace.
Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2023-08-07       0
Jeddah talks on Ukraine crisis conclude, highlight continuing peace efforts
Reuters

Representatives from China, the US, and Saudi Arabia attend talks to make a headway towards a peaceful end to Russia's war in Ukraine, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 6, 2023.

The talks on the Ukraine crisis concluded on Sunday in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, where participants called for continuing international efforts to build a common ground for peace, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The participants also emphasized the importance of benefiting from views and positive suggestions presented during the two-day meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Saudi Minister of State and National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, was attended by security advisers and representatives from more than 40 countries and international organizations, including China and the United Nations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     