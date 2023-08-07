Jeddah talks on Ukraine crisis conclude, highlight continuing peace efforts

The talks on the Ukraine crisis concluded on Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabian, where participants called for continuing international efforts to build a common ground for peace.

Reuters

The talks on the Ukraine crisis concluded on Sunday in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, where participants called for continuing international efforts to build a common ground for peace, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The participants also emphasized the importance of benefiting from views and positive suggestions presented during the two-day meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Saudi Minister of State and National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, was attended by security advisers and representatives from more than 40 countries and international organizations, including China and the United Nations.