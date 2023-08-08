﻿
Football fan dead in violent clashes outside Athens stadium

Xinhua
A 22-year-old Greek football fan died on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries during violent scuffles that broke out the previous evening outside an Athens stadium, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The victim was stabbed several times as fans of the hosts, AEK Athens F.C., clashed with fans of Dinamo Zagreb, according to the report.

Despite a ban on the Croat fans from attending the match, about 100 people reached AEK's stadium in an Athens suburb.

Nine people were injured during the clashes, while 91 were detained.

Speaking on Greek national broadcaster ERT Greek, Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis said the incident was a "link in a chain of fan violence."

Greek football games have been marred by violence. Last year a young Greek was killed in the northern city port of Thessaloniki by fans of another local football club and the government introduced stricter penalties for fan violence crimes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
