﻿
News / World

Niger's coup junta appoints former economy minister as new 'PM'

Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2023-08-08       0
Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, Niger's former economy minister, has been named as the new "prime minister" by the coup junta, Niger's news agency ANP reported on Monday.
Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2023-08-08       0
Niger's coup junta appoints former economy minister as new 'PM'
Reuters

Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger, August 6.

Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, Niger's former economy minister, has been named as the new "prime minister" by the coup junta, Niger's news agency ANP reported on Monday.

The junta's spokesperson made the announcement on television late Monday night.

Born in 1965 in Zinder, Lamine Zeine was minister of finance for former President Mahamadou Tandja before joining the African Development Bank, of which he was the representative in Chad until his appointment, the report said.

Niger's soldiers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, hours after the Nigerien president was allegedly held hostage.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional bloc comprising 15 West African nations, and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) met on July 30 in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, and decided to impose economic and financial sanctions in response to the military coup in Niger. The junta has been given a one-week ultimatum to restore constitutional order, with the possibility of military intervention if non-compliance persists.

Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) in Niger, rejected those sanctions on August 2.

US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland paid an urgent visit to Niamey to meet Niger's coup leaders on August 7, hoping to get a negotiated solution to the crisis but in vain.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     