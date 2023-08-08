US government offices closing in DC due to severe storm threat

US government offices in the Washington area are closing Monday at 3pm ET due to a severe storm threat and tornado watch.

The National Weather Service said the Washington, DC area was under a tornado watch until 9pm with significant threats of locally destructive straight line winds. Libraries, pools and other municipal services in the Washington area were also closing early. The US Office of Personnel Management said federal employees must depart no later than 3pm