Eleven people are confirmed to have died in a fire at a holiday lodging in eastern France, being used by a group of adults with learning disabilities.

Xinhua

Eleven people are confirmed to have died in a fire at a holiday lodging in eastern France, being used by a group of adults with learning disabilities, deputy prosecutor for the region Nathalie Kielwasser told reporters Wednesday.

With corpses being brought out of the ravaged building in the eastern French town of Witzenheim, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the scene expressed her "sadness" over the "appalling" disaster.