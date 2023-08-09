﻿
News / World

Florida player wins US Mega Millions jackpot worth US$1.58 bln

Reuters
  18:35 UTC+8, 2023-08-09       0
A player in Florida won a US$1.58 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot on Tuesday, the lottery website showed.
Reuters
  18:35 UTC+8, 2023-08-09       0
Florida player wins US Mega Millions jackpot worth US$1.58 bln
Reuters

The display in a store shows the Mega Millions lottery jackpot at US$1.55-billion in New York City, US, August 8.

A player in Florida won a US$1.58 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot on Tuesday, the lottery website showed.

The winning numbers drawn were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the Megaplier was 14, according to the Mega Millions website.

The winner can choose between receiving the US$1.58 billion in annual payments, or taking a lump sum cash payment of US$783.3 million.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won by a player in New York in April, at US$20 million.

A US$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022 ranks as the record highest lottery prize, according to media reports.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     