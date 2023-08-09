﻿
News / World

US tech groups support TikTok in suit against Montana ban

Xinhua
  16:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-09       0
Two trade groups in the US have expressed their support for TikTok and its creators in their legal battle to prevent the state of Montana from banning the social media platform.
Xinhua
  16:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-09       0

Two trade groups in the United States have expressed their support for TikTok and its creators in their legal battle to prevent the state of Montana from banning the popular social media platform.

NetChoice, a national trade association that includes major tech platforms, and Chamber of Progress, a tech-industry coalition, filed a friend-of-the-court brief, or Brief of Amici Curiae, in support of TikTok late Monday, said a release by NetChoice on Tuesday.

"Montana's effort to ban TikTok is, ironically, the sort of authoritarian conduct that the state purports to oppose," said Nicole Saad Bembridge, NetChoice's associate director of litigation, in the release.

"Americans' access to information on the Internet cannot be dependent on local politicians' individual preferences. The Court should enjoin the TikTok ban to ensure the Internet stays open and free," said Bembridge.

On May 17, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte enacted a complete ban on the app over supposed "national security" concerns, making Montana the first state nationwide to ban TikTok and prohibit mobile application stores from offering TikTok within the state. The ban is set to take effect on January 1, 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     