Russia says it intercepted missiles at Crimean Bridge

  22:04 UTC+8, 2023-08-12
Two Ukrainian missiles attempting to attack the Crimean Bridge have been shot down by the air defense system in the Kerch Strait, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Two Ukrainian missiles attempting to attack the Crimean Bridge have been shot down by the air defense system in the Kerch Strait, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Ukraine on Saturday launched two S-200 missiles to strike the Crimean Bridge, but they "were detected in a timely manner and were intercepted in the air by Russian air defense systems," Russia's Tass news agency reported, citing the country's defense ministry.

The failed attack caused no damage or casualties, said the ministry.

However, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency said that two explosions were heard on Saturday near the bridge, citing Ukraine's Center of national resistance.

The 19-km Crimean Bridge that links Crimea to Russia consists of two parallel routes for automobiles and trains over the Kerch Strait.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
