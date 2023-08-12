﻿
Chinese woman missing after US trip to meet net friend; embassy seeks police help

A Chinese woman who traveled to Southern California to meet an online friend has gone missing, and the local police have initiated a search for her.
Ti Gong

Jin Fang, John Root Fitzpatrick, and a blue Toyota Tacoma with a California license plate 24478S1 driven by Fitzpatrick.

A Chinese woman who traveled to Southern California to meet a friend she met online has gone missing, and the local police have initiated a search for her, said the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The missing woman, Jin Fang, is reportedly a 47-year-old from Guangdong, China, who flew into Los Angeles from China on July 14.

Jin then took a train from Los Angeles to the Palm Springs area, where she was picked up by John Root Fitzpatrick, a 52-year-old man from Morongo Valley, who was supposed to show her around the Morongo Basin.

Ti Gong

Family and friends of 47-year-old Fang Jin shared this photo of her, which she sent while visiting Southern California before she went missing. They say the man with her is John Root Fitzgerald, a Morongo Valley man whom she met online. He too is missing.

However, authorities said that Jin was last heard from on July 22, and Fitzpatrick was also reported missing by a friend on July 30.

San Bernardino County police and Jin's family have issued a missing person's bulletin, appealing to internet users for information about the whereabouts of the two individuals.

The family has also initiated a fundraising effort on multiple websites to raise US$10,000 as a reward for informants who provide tips about Jin.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
