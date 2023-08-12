Chinese woman missing after US trip to meet net friend; embassy seeks police help

A Chinese woman who traveled to Southern California to meet an online friend has gone missing, and the local police have initiated a search for her.

A Chinese woman who traveled to Southern California to meet a friend she met online has gone missing, and the local police have initiated a search for her, said the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The missing woman, Jin Fang, is reportedly a 47-year-old from Guangdong, China, who flew into Los Angeles from China on July 14.

Jin then took a train from Los Angeles to the Palm Springs area, where she was picked up by John Root Fitzpatrick, a 52-year-old man from Morongo Valley, who was supposed to show her around the Morongo Basin.

However, authorities said that Jin was last heard from on July 22, and Fitzpatrick was also reported missing by a friend on July 30.

San Bernardino County police and Jin's family have issued a missing person's bulletin, appealing to internet users for information about the whereabouts of the two individuals.

The family has also initiated a fundraising effort on multiple websites to raise US$10,000 as a reward for informants who provide tips about Jin.