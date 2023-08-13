Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 89, making it deadliest blaze in modern US history

The death toll from wildfires burning in the US state of Hawaii's Maui jumped to 89, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Saturday.

The death toll was 80 earlier in the day. The latest death toll of 89 has made the wildfire the deadliest one in more than a century in modern US history, surpassing the Camp Fire that erupted on November 8, 2018, in California and killed at least 85 people.

Green warned at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon that the number will continue to rise as "hard work is going on."

Deadly wildfires have nearly completely destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, a popular tourist spot and once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii.