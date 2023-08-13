﻿
News / World

Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 89, making it deadliest blaze in modern US history

Xinhua
  11:59 UTC+8, 2023-08-13       0
The death toll from wildfires burning in the US state of Hawaii's Maui jumped to 89, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Saturday.
Xinhua
  11:59 UTC+8, 2023-08-13       0
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 89, making it deadliest blaze in modern US history
Reuters

The shells of burned houses and buildings are left after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, US, on August 11, 2023.

The death toll from wildfires burning in the US state of Hawaii's Maui jumped to 89, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Saturday.

The death toll was 80 earlier in the day. The latest death toll of 89 has made the wildfire the deadliest one in more than a century in modern US history, surpassing the Camp Fire that erupted on November 8, 2018, in California and killed at least 85 people.

Green warned at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon that the number will continue to rise as "hard work is going on."

Deadly wildfires have nearly completely destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, a popular tourist spot and once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     