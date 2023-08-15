﻿
News / World

Mob steals US$300,000 worth of items in Los Angeles mall

Xinhua
  19:12 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0
A "mob of criminals" stole up to US$300,000 worth of items from a Los Angeles mall Saturday afternoon, said California police.
Xinhua
  19:12 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0

A "mob of criminals" stole up to US$300,000 worth of items from a Los Angeles mall Saturday afternoon, said California police.

More than 30 people entered the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center and grabbed merchandise from displays near the entrance after 4pm (2300 GMT), the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on social media on Monday.

One person "sprayed bear spray on the face and body of the security guard at the entrance to the store," said the police, adding that the suspects fled with high-end handbags, clothing and other easily re-sellable items.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the theft. "What happened today at Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable. Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable," Bass said in a statement.

According to CNN, a similar "Flash Rob" style theft occurred on Tuesday in nearby Glendale, where police said thieves stole US$300,000 worth of property in a "bold, flash mob burglary" at an Yves Saint Laurent store.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     