Japanese PM sends offering to notorious Yasukuni Shrine on war anniversary

Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0
Japanese PM sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine on Tuesday, as the country marked the 78th anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender in World War II.
Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine on Tuesday, as the country marked the 78th anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender in World War II.

Kishida, in his capacity as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), sent donations to the shrine, a symbol of Japan's past brutal militarism. The offering was delivered by an LDP lawmaker on his behalf.

While Kishida did not visit the notorious shrine in person, one of his Cabinet members, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, paid homage to the shrine.

Visits to the shrine were also paid by the chairperson of the LDP's Policy Research Council Koichi Hagiuda, former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, and former defense minister Tomomi Inada, as well as a cross-party group of about 70 lawmakers.

The Yasukuni Shrine, located in central Tokyo, honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from WWII. It has long been a source of diplomatic friction for Japan and its neighbors.

Visits and ritual offerings made by Japanese officials to the controversial shrine have consistently sparked criticism both at home and abroad, and hurt the feelings of the people of China, South Korea and other countries brutalized by Japan during the war.

In his speech delivered at Monday's memorial ceremony for Japan's surrender in World War II, Kishida stated Japan's opposition to war without mentioning Japan's wartime aggressions and atrocities.

Meanwhile, Emperor Naruhito at the ceremony expressed his remorse. "Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never again be repeated," the emperor said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Tuesday that the Japanese politicians' negative moves once again reflect Japan's wrong attitude toward historical issues, noting the Yasukuni Shrine is a spiritual tool and symbol of the Japanese militarists' war of aggression.

"China has lodged solemn representations with Japan and made clear its solemn position," Wang said.

Facing up to and deeply reflecting on history is an essential prerequisite for Japan to restore and develop normal relations with its Asian neighbors after WWII, said the spokesman.

China urges Japan to draw lessons from history, adhere to the road of peaceful development, and make a clean break with militarism through concrete actions to avoid further losing the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
