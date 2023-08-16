﻿
Clashes in Libya's Tripoli kill 27, injure over 100

The Libyan Ministry of Health said that 27 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in clashes that erupted in the capital Tripoli Monday night.
Smoke rises amid clashes between armed factions, in Tripoli, Libya August 15.

The Medical Emergency Department of the Libyan Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that 27 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in clashes that erupted in the capital Tripoli Monday night.

The department said that more than 234 families have been evacuated from clash areas in Tripoli and that three emergency field hospitals were set up to treat the wounded.

Violent clashes erupted in parts of Tripoli later on Monday between the 444 Brigade and the Special Deterrence Force following the force's reported arrest of a powerful 444 Brigade commander.

According to the Interior Ministry, the clashes stopped on Tuesday when the warring factions agreed to ceasefire "with the efforts of the Prime Minister and elders of Tripoli."

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah issued an order to compensate the civilians for property damaged by the clashes.

Libya has witnessed violence and insecurity since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Source: Xinhua
