American soldier crossing border into DPRK disillusioned with American society: KCNA

Reuters

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) released the findings of an ongoing investigation into an American soldier crossing the border into the country last month, attributing his motivation to disillusion with the inequality of American society, reported state media on Wednesday.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Travis King, a private second class of the US military based in South Korea, "illegally intruded" into the territory of the DPRK on July 18.

On that day, Private King blended in with tourists to the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom, a demilitarized zone on the Korean peninsula.

According to the report, the soldier crossed the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas and was subsequently taken into custody by the DPRK soldiers on duty. King himself had admitted his illegal intrusion.

The report stated that King's decision to cross into the country was due to his ill feelings toward "the inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army."

The soldier expressed his willingness to seek refuge in the DPRK or a third country, saying he was disillusioned with the inequality of American society, it added.

On the day of the incident, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that a US serviceman from the US Forces Korea had crossed the joint security area of Panmunjom into DPRK territory without authorization.

The investigation continues, said KCNA.