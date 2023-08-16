﻿
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 106

The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the US state of Hawaii reached 106 as of Tuesday, according to a fatality update from the County of Maui.
Reuters

Fire damage is shown in the Wahikuli Terrace neighborhood in the fire-ravaged town of Lahaina on the island of Maui in Hawaii, US, on August 15, 2023.

The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the US state of Hawaii reached 106 as of Tuesday, according to a fatality update from the County of Maui.

The death toll was up from 99 a day before. According to the update, only five of the 106 victims had been identified.

According to the county, about 32 percent of the area has been searched so far.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Monday that the death toll could rise significantly as search efforts continue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
