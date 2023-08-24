BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran to be new members

BRICS leaders agreed on Thursday to invite six countries, namely Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to join the group.

Reuters

The six countries' membership will take effect on January 1, 2024, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at a press conference during the 15th BRICS Summit.

"We value the interests of other countries in building the partnership of BRICS," said Ramaphosa.

Through the summit, BRICS has begun a new chapter in its efforts to bring about a world that is fair, inclusive and prosperous, he added.

Calling it "a great moment for Ethiopia" as BRICS leaders endorsed the country's entry into BRICS, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement that "Ethiopia stands ready to cooperate with all for an inclusive and prosperous global order."

On social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that his country "respect (s) the vision of the BRICS leadership and appreciate (s) the inclusion of the UAE as a member to this important group."

BRICS leaders met here from August 22 to 24 to discuss issues including deepening BRICS cooperation and the group's expansion.