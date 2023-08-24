﻿
News / World

DPRK's 2nd attempt for reconnaissance satellite launch fails: KCNA

Xinhua
  08:22 UTC+8, 2023-08-24       0
The second attempt for reconnaissance satellite launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) failed on Thursday, the official KCNA reported.
Xinhua
  08:22 UTC+8, 2023-08-24       0

The second attempt for reconnaissance satellite launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) failed on Thursday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The flights of the first and second stages of the rocket were normal, but the launch failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight, the KCNA reported.

The DPRK's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) conducted the second launch of reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 aboard the new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1 at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, in Cholsan County of North Phyongan Province, at dawn on Thursday, according to the KCNA.

The NADA said it would make a thorough investigation into the accident, and would conduct the third reconnaissance satellite launch in October.

The failed launch came a few months after the DPRK suffered an accident when the country made its first attempt to put a reconnaissance satellite into orbit in late May.

At a plenary meeting of its Central Committee in mid-June, the Workers' Party of Korea stressed that military reconnaissance satellite is of great significance for the development prospects of the DPRK's armed forces and their combat readiness, according to a previous KCNA report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     