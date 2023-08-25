British Museum director resigns after spate of thefts

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer said he would step down with immediate effect, after a series of thefts of artefacts over several years highlight security failings.

"The responsibility for that failure must ultimately rest with the director," he said, adding that the museum "did not respond as comprehensively as it should have" to warnings about thefts two years ago.