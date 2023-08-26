﻿
News / World

AFP says statement on German, US ambassadors being told to leave Niger is 'unauthentic'

  17:44 UTC+8, 2023-08-26
AFP said on Friday it had deleted an earlier post that said Niger's military rulers had given the German ambassador 48 hours to leave.
Supporters of Niger's coup leaders take part in a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger, August 6.

AFP said on Friday it had deleted an earlier post that said Niger's military rulers had given the German ambassador 48 hours to leave, as the statements it was based on had been declared "unauthentic by authorities."

A similar post relating to the US ambassador was also deleted, it said. The US State Department said Niger's foreign ministry has told the US government that images of letters circulating online calling for the departure of certain American diplomatic personnel were not issued by the ministry.

Earlier on Friday, Niger's junta ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
