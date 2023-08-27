US military personnel in Australia air crash, no deaths reported-media

Sky News Australia reported a v-22 Osprey helicopter with about 20 US Marines on board had crashed off the coast of Darwin.

Reuters

An aircraft incident involving US military personnel occurred mid-morning on Sunday during an exercise in Australia's Northern Territory, Australia's Defence Ministry said, while a broadcaster said there were no reports of deaths.



The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said multiple military personnel had been rescued from an aircraft crash on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin, and that there were no reports of fatalities.

Northern Territory Police were responding to reports of an aircraft crash on Melville Island, the fire and emergency services said in an e-mailed statement.

"Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defense personnel and that Australian Defence Force members were not involved," the ministry said in an e-mailed statement.

It said the incident occurred on Melville Island north of Darwin during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was previously scheduled to hold a press conference at 5:20am GMT, his office said.