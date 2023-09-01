Chinese Premier to attend Leaders' Meetings on East Asia Cooperation, pay official visit to Indonesia

Li Qiang will attend the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from September 5 to 8.

At the invitation of President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, the current ASEAN chair, Premier of China's State Council Li Qiang will attend the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from September 5 to 8, and pay an official visit to Indonesia, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Friday.