Chinese embassy "deeply concerned" about UK gov't's attitude to Japan's nuclear-contaminated wastewater dumping

  10:56 UTC+8, 2023-09-02       0
A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain expressed deep concerns over the British government's attitude to Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean.
A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain has expressed deep concerns over the British government's attitude to Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean.

Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has recently issued a statement, voicing full support for the Japanese government in taking the action of the radioactive wastewater discharge.

"We are deeply concerned about the UK government's attitude on this issue. If the UK is still a responsible country, it should unequivocally reject and condemn Japan's wrongdoing," the spokesperson said Friday.

"The Japanese government, in total disregard of the strong opposition of the international community, forcibly started the discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, shifting the risk of nuclear contamination to the whole world," the spokesperson said. "This is an extremely irresponsible act."

The spokesperson noted that the vast majority of countries around the world, and many people in Japan, are opposed to this act and have taken preventive measures in response.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
