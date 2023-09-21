﻿
Philippine airport screening officer tries to swallow money in alleged theft

A screening officer at an airport in the Philippines put money into her mouth in an attempt to hide what she had allegedly stolen from the wallet of a Chinese passenger.
A female security screening officer at an airport in the Philippines was caught on CCTV trying to put some bills amounting to US$300 into her mouth in an attempt to hide what she had allegedly stolen from the wallet of a departing Chinese passenger, the Manila Bulletin reported, citing an official report from airport authorities.

The incident occurred on September 8 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

The CCTV footage was part of an official report released by airport authorities regarding the alleged theft that happened at one of the departure area's final checkpoints.

A Chinese passenger sensed that someone had tampered with his bag as the wallet inside was open and several bills were missing after he passed through the Advance Imaging Technology Machine and a security screening officer brought the tray containing his bag to a table for a manual search.

Based on the CCTV footage, the security screening officer turned her back on the group, and was "clearly seen deliberately swallowing the notes, folded into one small piece." The report added: "She was seen to be having a hard time swallowing the bills despite drinking the bottled water."

The security screening officer, along with her supervisor and an X-ray operator, were identified by the airport authorities. The incident is currently under investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
