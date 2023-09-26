﻿
Singapore-born panda to return to China in December

Xinhua
Le Le, a two-year-old giant panda cub, will return to China in December, according to a recent message from Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Group.
CFP

Le Le, the first giant panda born in Singapore, checks its gifts received on the day of its 2nd birthday in Giant Panda Forest exhibit at River Wonders in Singapore on August 14.

Le Le, a two-year-old giant panda cub, will return to China in December, according to a recent message from Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Group.

The panda will farewell its fans on November 20 at the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest exhibit of River Wonders Park, a renowned zoo of the city-state.

Kai Kai and Jia Jia, Le Le's parents, will remain at River Wonders and focus on planning for their future breeding cycles.

Le Le is the first panda born in Singapore.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
