Singapore-born panda to return to China in December

Le Le, a two-year-old giant panda cub, will return to China in December, according to a recent message from Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Group.

CFP

The panda will farewell its fans on November 20 at the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest exhibit of River Wonders Park, a renowned zoo of the city-state.

Kai Kai and Jia Jia, Le Le's parents, will remain at River Wonders and focus on planning for their future breeding cycles.

Le Le is the first panda born in Singapore.