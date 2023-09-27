﻿
S. Korean court rejects arrest warrant for opposition party leader

Xinhua
  16:41 UTC+8, 2023-09-27
A South Korean court on Wednesday rejected a warrant to arrest Lee Jae-myung, chief of the main opposition Democratic Party.
CFP

The leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, Lee Jae-myung, was released from detention, on September 27, in Uwang City, South Korea.

A South Korean court on Wednesday rejected a warrant to arrest Lee Jae-myung, chief of the main opposition Democratic Party.

The Seoul Central District Court dismissed the arrest warrant, which the prosecution requested against Lee last week over charges including breach of trust and bribery.

The Lee side completely denied the charges as no clear evidence had been found to support them despite hundreds of raids.

It was the first time in the country's modern history that a main opposition party chief appeared in a court hearing for an arrest warrant.

The country's parliament voted for the arrest of Lee last week with 149 in favor and 136 against.

By law, incumbent lawmakers are exempt from arrest while the National Assembly is in session and can be detained only when peer lawmakers consent to it. The Democratic Party controls a majority in the 298-member assembly.

Lee has been under medical treatment for recovery after ending his hunger strike last Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Top ﻿
     