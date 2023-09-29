﻿
IMF expects China to meet growth target of around 5 pct in 2023

Xinhua
  15:29 UTC+8, 2023-09-29       0
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated on Thursday that it maintains its expectation that China will achieve its growth target of approximately 5 percent in 2023.
Xinhua
"On China, what we have seen recently is a slowdown in the economy since the first quarter. However, the very recent data has been a bit more mixed, with some signs of stabilization," IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said at a press briefing in response to a question from Xinhua.

Detailed projections will be provided in the World Economic Outlook, set for release during the 2023 World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakech, Morocco, from October 9 through October 15.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
