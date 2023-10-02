﻿
News / World

Turkey launched airstrikes against PKK in N. Iraq after bomb attack

Xinhua
  09:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-02       0
Turkish forces carried out airstrikes in northern Iraq and destroyed 20 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the country's Defense Ministry said Sunday evening.
Xinhua
  09:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-02       0

Turkish forces carried out airstrikes in northern Iraq and destroyed 20 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the country's Defense Ministry said Sunday evening.

The Turkish airstrikes targeted the PKK bases in Gara, Hakurk, Metina and Qandil, the ministry said in a statement.

The military campaign came after two attackers attempted a bomb attack in front of the Turkish Interior Ministry's building in the capital Ankara on Sunday morning, which slightly injured two police officers.

One attacker died after he set off the suicide bomb, while the other was shot dead by the police.

The Interior Ministry said that one of the attackers was identified as a member of the PKK and an investigation is underway to determine the identity of the other.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     