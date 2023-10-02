﻿
Over 1 mln Afghan mothers, children short of nutrition assistance: WFP

More than 1 million mothers and children in Afghanistan are no longer receiving nutrition assistance due to a massive funding shortage.
More than 1 million mothers and children in Afghanistan are no longer receiving nutrition assistance due to a massive funding shortage, World Food Programme (WFP) Afghanistan announced on Monday on social media.

"Women pay the highest price for the assistance cuts in Afghanistan," the organization said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Afghanistan, over 6 million people received emergency food, cash, nutrition, and livelihoods support in August, whereas the WFP could only support 3 million people per month with life-saving food due to the funding crisis, according to the organization's post in late September.

The WFP and other international organizations have been raising alarms about potentially more severe food shortages in the upcoming harsh winter in the impoverished country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Top ﻿
     