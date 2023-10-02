Indonesian president declares operation of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway

Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared the official operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) at Halim Station in Jakarta Monday morning.

Reuters

The Indonesian Transportation Ministry issued an operating license Friday to PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China, a joint venture consortium between Indonesian and Chinese state-owned firms that constructs and runs the HSR.

At the ceremony, Widodo announced the name of the HSR, "Whoosh," inspired by the sound of the train, saying that the high-speed train marks the modernization of Indonesia's transportation mode, which is efficient, environment friendly and integrated with other public transportation tools.

"I declare that 'Whoosh' is ready to be operated," Widodo said.