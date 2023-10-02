﻿
News / World

Indonesian president declares operation of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway

Xinhua
  13:07 UTC+8, 2023-10-02       0
Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared the official operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) at Halim Station in Jakarta Monday morning.
Xinhua
  13:07 UTC+8, 2023-10-02       0
Indonesian president declares operation of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway
Reuters

Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared the official operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) at Halim Station in Jakarta Monday morning.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared the official operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) at Halim Station in Jakarta Monday morning.

The Indonesian Transportation Ministry issued an operating license Friday to PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China, a joint venture consortium between Indonesian and Chinese state-owned firms that constructs and runs the HSR.

At the ceremony, Widodo announced the name of the HSR, "Whoosh," inspired by the sound of the train, saying that the high-speed train marks the modernization of Indonesia's transportation mode, which is efficient, environment friendly and integrated with other public transportation tools.

"I declare that 'Whoosh' is ready to be operated," Widodo said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     