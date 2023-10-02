﻿
At least 7 killed in Mexico church collapse

At least seven people were killed when the roof of a church collapsed Sunday in northern Mexico's Tamaulipas state, local authorities said.
Members of security forces and people work at a site where a church roof collapsed during Sunday mass in Ciudad Madero, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico.

At least seven people were killed when the roof of a church collapsed Sunday in northern Mexico's Tamaulipas state, local authorities said.

"Unfortunately, the death of seven people has been confirmed," Jorge Cuellar, the state public security spokesperson, said in an interview with local TV station ADN 40.

So far 10 injured people have been rescued, while relief workers continue to remove debris, the official said.

The collapse of the church of Santa Cruz in Madero City may have been caused by a structural failure of the building, Cuellar added.

The governor of Tamaulipas, Americo Villarreal, lamented the incident and offered his sympathies to the families of the deceased through a message on his social networks.

The National Guard has implemented an emergency social assistance plan to support those affected by the collapse.

