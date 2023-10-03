﻿
2 Syrian soldiers wounded in Israeli air attack

Two Syrian soldiers were wounded in an Israeli air attack targeting military sites in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour late Monday.
Two Syrian soldiers were wounded in an Israeli air attack targeting military sites in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour late Monday, the Syrian military said in a statement.

The air strike was carried out at approximately 23:50 (2150 GMT) in the vicinity of the city of Deir al-Zour, it said, adding that the attack also caused some material losses.

No further details were provided in the statement.

For years, Israel has carried out attacks against what it deemed targets used by Iran-backed Shiite fighters in Syria, including airports and military bases alleged to house weapon shipments.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
