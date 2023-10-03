﻿
News / World

Wildfire on Indonesia's Mount Lawu spreads to 1,100 hectares

Xinhua
  20:39 UTC+8, 2023-10-03       0
The forest fire on the Indonesian mountain Lawu on the island of Java spread to 1,100 hectares Tuesday, according to an official.
Xinhua
  20:39 UTC+8, 2023-10-03       0

The forest fire on the Indonesian mountain Lawu on the island of Java spread to 1,100 hectares Tuesday, according to an official.

At 3,265 meters above sea level and being one of the destinations for trekkers, the mountain is located on the border of Karanganyar Regency in Central Java province and Magetan and Ngawi Regency in East Java province. No casualties were reported in the incident and the fire was brought under control.

According to East Java's disaster mitigation agency's acting head, Gatot Soebroto, the wildfire was initially ignited in East Java Friday last week, and then spread in Central Java.

"At present, the forest and land fires on Mount Lawu have spread to 1,100 hectares," he told local media on Tuesday, adding that his side will work together with the Central Java disaster mitigation agency to contain the fire using water bombers.

The wildfire has also prompted the Ngawi administration to declare an emergency alert status for two weeks as the region is currently experiencing the dry season.

Meanwhile, Ngawi Police chief Argo Wiyono said his team has been on an investigation to find the cause of the wildfire.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     