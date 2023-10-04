One Chinese national killed, one injured in Bangkok shopping mall shooting

One Chinese national was killed and another injured during a shooting at a renowned shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand said.

The embassy said it activated its emergency response mechanism to verify the situation and collaborated with relevant Thai departments to handle the follow-up of the incident. Consular officers were dispatched to the scene and visited the injured in the hospital.

The identities of the victims have been confirmed, and the injured has received medical treatment and was in stable condition, the embassy added.

According to the embassy, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the injured Chinese national at the hospital. The prime minister and Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, respectively made phone calls to Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang, expressing their condolences to the deceased Chinese national and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured on behalf of the Thai government.

In the afternoon shooting, local media footage showed visitors were evacuated from the Siam Paragon Mall after gunshots were heard. Police rushed to the scene and arrested the suspected gunman.

National Police Chief Torsak Sukvimol told reporters later that at least two were killed and five others injured, down from the previous media reports of three deaths.

The arrested suspect is a minor, said Torsak, adding that he has a history of mental health issues and has been previously treated in a hospital.