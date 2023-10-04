﻿
News / World

One Chinese national killed, one injured in Bangkok shopping mall shooting

Xinhua
  12:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-04       0
One Chinese national was killed and another injured during a shooting at a renowned shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand said.
Xinhua
  12:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-04       0

One Chinese national was killed and another injured during a shooting at a renowned shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand said.

The embassy said it activated its emergency response mechanism to verify the situation and collaborated with relevant Thai departments to handle the follow-up of the incident. Consular officers were dispatched to the scene and visited the injured in the hospital.

The identities of the victims have been confirmed, and the injured has received medical treatment and was in stable condition, the embassy added.

According to the embassy, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the injured Chinese national at the hospital. The prime minister and Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, respectively made phone calls to Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang, expressing their condolences to the deceased Chinese national and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured on behalf of the Thai government.

In the afternoon shooting, local media footage showed visitors were evacuated from the Siam Paragon Mall after gunshots were heard. Police rushed to the scene and arrested the suspected gunman.

National Police Chief Torsak Sukvimol told reporters later that at least two were killed and five others injured, down from the previous media reports of three deaths.

The arrested suspect is a minor, said Torsak, adding that he has a history of mental health issues and has been previously treated in a hospital.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     