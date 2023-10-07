﻿
News / World

Chinese tourist falls to death at hotel in Phuket

A Chinese woman fell to her death from the 10th floor of a five-star hotel in Phuket, Thailand on October 6. The cause of her death remains a mystery.
Ti Gong

Officers discovered the Chinese tourist's body on the steps in front of a five-star hotel in Phuket, Thailand on October 6.

A Chinese woman fell to her death from the 10th floor of a five-star hotel in Phuket, Thailand on October 6, Thai media reported.

A hotel worker reported the death of the Chinese woman, 34 year old Zou Ke, to the local police at around 4am on October 6. Officers discovered Zou's body on the steps in front of the hotel.

Her body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.

According to the Phuket Times, Zou was not alone in her hotel room. She was staying with Haassen Hamrouni, a 35-year-old Tunisian man who claimed to be her boyfriend and shared the room with her.

The media did not specify the hotel where they were staying.

Hamrouni recalled that Zou had frequently expressed her desire to die during their relationship but had never taken any risky actions, the newspaper reported.

Hamrouni said he witnessed Zou attempting to jump off the balcony that morning. He successfully intervened. However, approximately an hour later, Zou made a second attempt, this time managing to jump off the balcony despite his efforts to stop her.

The police suspected the incident to be a suicide but would conduct an investigation and await the results of the autopsy before closing the case.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
