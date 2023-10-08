﻿
News / World

Death toll of quakes soars to 2,053 in Afghanistan, officials call for assistance

Xinhua
  20:02 UTC+8, 2023-10-08       0
The death toll of the earthquakes in western Afghanistan has risen to 2,053, a spokesman for the national disaster authority, Mullah Janan Shaeq, said on Sunday.
Xinhua
  20:02 UTC+8, 2023-10-08       0

The death toll of the earthquakes in western Afghanistan has risen to 2,053, a spokesman for the national disaster authority, Mullah Janan Shaeq, said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Herat, the official noted that 9,240 others were injured and 1,340 houses were destroyed in the earthquakes that shook Herat and the neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces on Saturday.

The most affected area is the Zanda Jan district in Herat, where, according to the official, 13 villages were "utterly destroyed."

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, two earthquakes both with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, followed by several aftershocks.

The first tremor occurred around 11:10 local time (0640 GMT), forcing local residents to leave their houses, locals said.

International organizations and local authorities have sent rescue teams to the affected areas. Local authorities have provided drinking medicine, water, food, blankets and tents to the affected families.

In the meantime, rescue teams have been going all out to find survivors under debris as locals believe that the number of casualties could go up.

Herat's provincial governor, Noor Ahmad Islamjar, besides expressing sympathy to the affected families, assured that they would spare no effort to help people in the quake-affected areas.

Afghan officials, including Mawlawi Matiul Haq Khalis, acting head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society and Mufti Ashrafi, the head of the coordination committee of non-government organizations (NGOs), visited the quake-affected areas and called on Afghan and foreign aid agencies to offer support to affected families.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     