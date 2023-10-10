About 1,500 Hamas militants bodies found in Israel: official

Israel's army said it holds about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants that were found in Israeli territory, on the fourth day of unprecedented battles between Hamas and Israel.

Reuters

Israel's army said Tuesday that it holds about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants found in Israel on the fourth day of unprecedented battles with Hamas.

"Approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas (militants) were found in Israel around the Gaza Strip," Richard Hecht, Israeli Defence Forces's international spokesperson said in a briefing to reporters.

Hecht said security forces had "more or less restored control" over the area of the security fence around Gaza, which was breached on Saturday by Hamas militants. He added that 35 battalions were deployed in the area around the coastal Palestinian enclave.

The evacuation of residents of communities adjacent to the border had been "nearly completed," he added.

At least 900 people have been killed in Israel, while about 130 civilians and soldiers are being held hostage in Gaza, according to Israeli state media and armed groups in the enclave.