﻿
News / World

Japan's Sapporo confirms abandoning bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2023-10-11       0
The northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Wednesday confirmed its withdrawal from the bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2023-10-11       0

The northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Wednesday confirmed its withdrawal from the bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The announcement was made by the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) and the city of Sapporo at a joint press conference held in Tokyo, which was attended by both JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita and Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto.

They confirmed that the city will withdraw from the bidding and seek to host the event in 2034 or later.

Sapporo, which in 2014 announced its bid for the 2030 Games, is facing sluggish support and growing public distrust over the bribery and bid-rigging scandals connected to the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021.

Having hosted the Games in 1972, Sapporo was once considered the front-runner to host the Winter Olympics for a second time. But the International Olympic Committee appears to have shifted its focus to other candidates after the scandals linked to the Tokyo Olympics, said local media.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     