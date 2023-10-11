﻿
News / World

Earthquakes kill 1, injure 116 in west Afghanistan

Xinhua
  19:18 UTC+8, 2023-10-11       0
One person has been confirmed dead and 116 others injured as fresh quakes struck west Afghanistan's Herat province on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  19:18 UTC+8, 2023-10-11       0
Earthquakes kill 1, injure 116 in west Afghanistan
Reuters

A family picture can be seen on the wall of a damaged house after the recent earthquake in Chahak village in the Enjil district of Herat province, Afghanistan, October 11.

One person has been confirmed dead and 116 others injured as fresh quakes struck west Afghanistan's Herat province on Wednesday, said a member of the commission to manage natural disasters in Herat province.

"One dead and 116 injured persons, five in critical conditions, have been taken to hospital so far in the wake of the quakes that rocked Herat today morning," Mohammad Asif Kabir told reporters, adding that the number of casualties could be changed.

A powerful quake measuring 6.3 magnitude jolted Herat at 05:11 am local time on Wednesday, followed by another tremor with 5 magnitude in a span of minutes.

On Saturday, two quakes with several aftershocks struck Herat and neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces, leaving over 2,000 dead and thousands more injured.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     