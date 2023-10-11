Earthquakes kill 1, injure 116 in west Afghanistan

One person has been confirmed dead and 116 others injured as fresh quakes struck west Afghanistan's Herat province on Wednesday.

Reuters

"One dead and 116 injured persons, five in critical conditions, have been taken to hospital so far in the wake of the quakes that rocked Herat today morning," Mohammad Asif Kabir told reporters, adding that the number of casualties could be changed.

A powerful quake measuring 6.3 magnitude jolted Herat at 05:11 am local time on Wednesday, followed by another tremor with 5 magnitude in a span of minutes.

On Saturday, two quakes with several aftershocks struck Herat and neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces, leaving over 2,000 dead and thousands more injured.