Turkey's airlines suspend flights to Israel due to ongoing conflict

Two of Turkey's airlines have suspended flights to and from Israel due to the ongoing conflict between the Palestinians and Israel, local media reported on Wednesday.
Two of Turkey's airlines have suspended flights to and from Israel due to the ongoing conflict between the Palestinians and Israel, local media reported on Wednesday.

Turkish Airlines (THY), the national flag carrier, announced Tuesday that flights were suspended until further notice, according to the airline's social media post.

According to its website, the airline says it will allow some ticket changes and refunds for those with Tel Aviv flights.

Pegasus Airlines also announced on its website the suspension of flights to Israel due to "recent developments and the current conditions in the country," offering a full refund option for the tickets.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
