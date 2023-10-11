80 injured as fresh quake jolts west Afghanistan

At least 80 people were injured as a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck west Afghanistan's Herat province Wednesday, a doctor who introduced himself as Murad said.

At least 80 people were injured as a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck west Afghanistan's Herat province Wednesday, a doctor who introduced himself as Murad said.

Most of the injured have been taken to hospital from Rubat Sangi district, according to locals.

On Saturday, two powerful quakes with several aftershocks struck Herat and neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces, leaving over 2,000 dead and thousands more injured.