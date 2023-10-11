﻿
News / World

Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks hit 1,078

Xinhua
  19:32 UTC+8, 2023-10-11       0
The death toll and injuries of the Palestinians from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip and West Bank hit 1,078 and 5,314 respectively.
Xinhua
  19:32 UTC+8, 2023-10-11       0
Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks hit 1,078
IC

Palestinians carry a wounded man at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, October 10.

The death toll and injuries of the Palestinians from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip and West Bank hit 1,078 and 5,314 respectively, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

Among the 1,078 deaths, 1055 were in Gaza, the ministry said in a press statement, adding that the injuries in Gaza were 5,184.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities in Hamas' attack on Israel has reached at least 1,200, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     