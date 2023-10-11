Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks hit 1,078

The death toll and injuries of the Palestinians from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip and West Bank hit 1,078 and 5,314 respectively.

Among the 1,078 deaths, 1055 were in Gaza, the ministry said in a press statement, adding that the injuries in Gaza were 5,184.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities in Hamas' attack on Israel has reached at least 1,200, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Wednesday.